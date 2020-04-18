|
|
JEROME - Rhonda Kay Kelley, age 58, of Jerome passed away on April 14, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1961, in Monroe to Lewis and Beverly (Craft) Lake. She was a 1979 graduate of Onsted High School. Rhonda and Mitchell Kelley were together for 32 years and got married 2000.
Rhonda worked 33 years for OmniSource as a quality manager. She loved playing sports of all kinds, basketball, track and cheerleading in high school and then city league volleyball and softball. She loved spending time with her friends that she went to high school with, but what was most important to Rhonda was helping and caring for others. She volunteered her time with the JDRF and at the food banks in Adrian and Jackson and would participate in the Adopt-a-Family Program at Christmastime through OmniSource.
In addition to her husband, Mitch, and her mother, Beverly, she is survived by her son, Daniel (Jennifer) Harrington of Howell; two brothers, Rick Lake of Adrian and Jeffery (Debra) Lake of Hudson; three godchildren, Tara Whitaker, Heather Green and Jordan Lake; two grandchildren, Brinnley and Benjamin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father on Feb. 4, 1989.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Red Cross or to Gift of Life. Arrangements will be handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020