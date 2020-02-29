Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Richard Abraham


1931 - 2020
Richard Abraham Obituary
ADRIAN - Richard Abraham, age 88, of Adrian died Feb. 27, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

Born Dec. 26, 1931, in Adrian, he was the son of the late Nathan and Freida (Habib) Abraham. Richard was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio, and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Michigan State University. He was in the real estate business for 55 years and was a member of the Lenawee County Realtors Association. Richard served as president of the association in 1965 and again in 1991.

Surviving are his children, Rebecca (Mark) Valenti of Royal Oak, Mich., Robert (Joan) of Macomb, Mich., and Linda Herman of Toledo; grandchildren Kathleen Holdt, Victoria Herman, Elizabeth Lachowicz, Zakhery Herman and Alivia Abraham; as well as six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Abraham; a son, Michael Abraham; and his sisters, Virginia Bauer and Dolores Abdallah.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place. A celebration of life service for Richard will be held at the Wagley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at noon with the Rev. Larry Betz officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Richard will be laid to rest with his son, Michael, at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. Memorial contributions in honor of Richard may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
