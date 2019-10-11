Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Adrian, MI
Richard Allan Shaffer Obituary
SAND CREEK - Richard Allan Shaffer, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019, as a result from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. William Leach officiating. A full obituary will run on Saturday and Sunday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
