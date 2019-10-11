|
SAND CREEK - Richard Allan Shaffer, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019, as a result from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. William Leach officiating. A full obituary will run on Saturday and Sunday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
