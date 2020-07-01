TECUMSEH - Richard Austin Marsh, age 70, of Tecumseh passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born May 6, 1950, in Ypsilanti the son of the late Austin Lowell and Judith Elfreda (Berg) Marsh. On June 23, 1973, he married Dianne Irene Briggs and they shared 47 years together.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His passion was riding his motorcycles and he was a member of the Maple City Wingers Chapter W. Richard was a member of the Tecumseh Players and used to be the projectionist for the Kiwanis Travel and Adventure. He loved antique cars and shooting guns.
Besides his wife, Dianne, he is survived by his children, Keith (Amy) Marsh of Taylor, Nicholas (Carleigh) Marsh of Onsted, Heather Marsh of Tecumseh and Jason (Marianne) Marsh of Tecumseh; three siblings, Roger (Carey) Marsh of Clinton, Kristie (Roger) Fletcher of Pomona, Calif., and Steven (Kathy) Marsh of Wetmore, Mich.; four grandchildren, Jacob, Courtney, Kaylee and Olive Marsh.
Visitation for Richard will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh with the Rev. Tom Hawkins officiating with Military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and VFW Post No. 4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.