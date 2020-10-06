1/1
Richard D. Knorr
1938 - 2020
ADRIAN - Richard D. Knorr, 82, of Adrian passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Oasis of Adrian, under the care of Elara Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born Jan. 8, 1938, in Adrian, the fifth of eight children of the late Emerson and Sylvia (Hadd) Knorr. On April 4, 1959, he married Terry Hindes and they have celebrated over 61 years together.

Dick retired from American Chain and Cable with 30 years of service. His favorite pastimes included watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, hunting with family, teaching his children and grandchildren firearm safety, flower gardening, building and refinishing furniture, restoring old cars, making toys, going to garage sales and collecting numerous 'treasures."

In his younger years, Dick and his friends had fun at their weekly poker games. He was well known as a practical joker even in his final days at Oasis.

In addition to his wife, Terry, he is survived by their children: Richard (Kim), Lori (Greg) Gardner, Steven (Jean) and Gary all of Adrian; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Emerson Jr., Fritz, Robert and Michael and sisters: Lucille Johnson, Genevieve Nine and Cathy Gariety and sister-in-law, Patricia Kilpatrick.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. Burial will be private.

Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
