|
|
TECUMSEH - Richard Edward Solarski, age 77, of Tecumseh passed away Dec. 11, 2019.
Richard was born May 31, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Raymond and Mary (Soborowski) Solarski.
On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Virginia Billau in Tecumseh, and she survives. He retired from Tecumseh Products after 42 years of service. Richard was a 1960 graduate of Tecumseh High School; attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church; and was a member of the Moose, Eagles, Tecumseh Knights of Columbus Council #9937 and auxiliary member of the .
Richard loved traveling, especially to the Mackinac Bridge, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Virginia, Richard is survived by his daughter, Renee (Tim) Vannatter; son, Raymond (Traci) Solarski; sister, Christine Moore; and grandchildren, Bradley and Benjamin Vannatter and Nicholas and Emily Solarski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Riedberger; and nephew, Randy.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh, with Fr. Dan Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019