|
|
CLINTON - Richard Escott, age 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee and Cambrian Assisted Living of Tecumseh.
He was born Jan. 27, 1922, to Sarah and Lawrence Escott. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942-48. On March 16, 1948, he married Aurora "Gloria" De Souza; she preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 2010. Richard lived most of his life in the Clinton area and retired from the Lenawee County Road Commission in 1987.
Richard is survived by a sister, Rena (Herb) Davis of Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Bob (Asocko) Escott of Junction City, Kan.; sister-in-law, Lichen Escott of Saline; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to his wife, Gloria, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth (Reinhart) Green, and brother, Ron Escott.
At Richard's request cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Clinton at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019