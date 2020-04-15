|
TECUMSEH - Richard Glen Schook of Tecumseh, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 89.
He was born on May 28, 1930, in Imlay City, the son of the late Carl and Merle (Hollenbeck) Schook. On Sept. 13, 1952, in Adrian, he married Lilly Mae Rohrer and they have shared over 67 years together.
Richard served in the United States Army and was honorable discharged as a Disabled Veteran. He retired from Clark Equipment-Doosan in 1990.
Richard was an avid stock car fan attending races his whole life. He also enjoyed camping, playing cards, roller skating, square dancing, horse racing and helping siblings and friends whenever he could. Richard and Lilly spent their winters in Florida after retiring.
Besides his wife, Lilly, he is survived by daughters, Diane Schook, and Beth Schook; son, Steven (Carrie) Schook; granddaughters, Caitlin (Austin) Holloway, and Meghan Schook; and brothers, James Schook and Ronald Schook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John Schook, George Schook, Elwyn Hallenbeck, Marianne Wright (Schook), Leola Schook and Hilda Boelter.
The family will do a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020