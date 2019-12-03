|
|
TECUMSEH - Richard Joseph "Rick" Polmounter, age 61, of Tecumseh, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was born Aug. 28, 1958, in Flint, the son of David Polmounter and Barbara (Bissonette) Mason. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Class of 1976. He retired as a Paint Mix Attendant from Ford Motor Company in Saline, after 30 years. He then worked part time for Tecumseh Plywood. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. Rick is survived by two sons, Cody Polmounter (Karleigh McClay) and Levi Polmounter both of Tecumseh; his father, David Polmounter of Grayling and also many loved brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Mason; step-father, James "Jim" Mason, two sisters and his grandparents.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian. Burial of Cremains will take place in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. A dinner will follow at the Tecumseh American Legion. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019