ADRIAN - Richard "Dick" L. Kassel, age 83, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 21, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Hospice Home.
Dick was born on Sept. 28, 1936, in Detroit to Arthur and Florence (Gutzke) Kassel. He is survived by his loving wife, Alexa.
He married Alexa (Miller) Curllew on May 13, 1963. He retired from the Detroit Diesel Corp. on Dec. 31, 1997, and for hobbies spent his time building wooden model ships and matchsticks structures such as the Taj Mahal and London Tower Bridge. He was also a lifelong lover of model trains.
Dick was a loving member of Faith Baptist Church since 2009. He was a veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Army in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall. He was an avid bowler and even participated with the U.S. Army bowling team. Bowling was a family passion for many years.
In addition to his wife, Alexa, he is survived by a son, Richard A. (Michelle) Kassel; a daughter, Christine (Todd) Brimer; grandchildren, Alex (Kim), Nick, Kimber, Darian, Toby, Jeremy, Emma, Sebastian, Wesley, Zack and Cody; a brother, Roy (Roxanne) Kassel; and two sisters, Joan Matties and Gertrude Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorothy, Robert, Donald, Marlene and Raymond.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 3625 Hunt Road, Adrian, with the Rev. Greg Burdine officiating.
Burial will be in Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia, Mich., with military honors performed by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.