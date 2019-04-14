|
|
ONSTED - Richard L. Logan, age 77 years, of Onsted passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Promedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1941, in Adrian, the son of Junior H. and Vivian M. (Stites) Logan. Dick graduated from Onsted High School in 1959. He married Audrey Kapenga on May 1, 1998, in Tecumseh. She survives. Dick enjoyed staying active, bowling, woodworking, playing softball and cards, doing yardwork and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. He retired from Covalence as a customer service manager.
Surviving Richard is his wife, Audrey Logan; two children, James (Kay) Logan of Adrian and Jayne Logan of Toledo; three stepchildren, Charles (Patricia) Christensen of Tecumseh, Kristen (Edward) Witte of Cement City and Marcy (Robert) Miller of Tecumseh; 11 grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Brown, Lucas (Emily) Logan, Danielle McLaughlin, Bailey Miller, Brooke Miller, Matthew Christensen, Caitlynn Christensen, Courtney Ross, Cody Ross, Amanda Ross and Meghan Ross; five brothers, Tom (Jeannie), David (Terri), Roger (Barb), Bob (Donna) and Gary (Joyce); two sisters, Brenda (David) Dixon and Bonnie Logan; a sister-in-law, Theresa Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, John Logan; his wife, Sheryl Logan; his brother, Raymond Logan; and his stepson, Mike Ross.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh with Pastor Richard Mortimer officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019