Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Tecumseh, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Tecumseh, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Logan


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Logan Obituary
ONSTED - Richard L. Logan, age 77 years, of Onsted passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Promedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1941, in Adrian, the son of Junior H. and Vivian M. (Stites) Logan. Dick graduated from Onsted High School in 1959. He married Audrey Kapenga on May 1, 1998, in Tecumseh. She survives. Dick enjoyed staying active, bowling, woodworking, playing softball and cards, doing yardwork and especially spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. He retired from Covalence as a customer service manager.

Surviving Richard is his wife, Audrey Logan; two children, James (Kay) Logan of Adrian and Jayne Logan of Toledo; three stepchildren, Charles (Patricia) Christensen of Tecumseh, Kristen (Edward) Witte of Cement City and Marcy (Robert) Miller of Tecumseh; 11 grandchildren, Jessica (Zach) Brown, Lucas (Emily) Logan, Danielle McLaughlin, Bailey Miller, Brooke Miller, Matthew Christensen, Caitlynn Christensen, Courtney Ross, Cody Ross, Amanda Ross and Meghan Ross; five brothers, Tom (Jeannie), David (Terri), Roger (Barb), Bob (Donna) and Gary (Joyce); two sisters, Brenda (David) Dixon and Bonnie Logan; a sister-in-law, Theresa Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, John Logan; his wife, Sheryl Logan; his brother, Raymond Logan; and his stepson, Mike Ross.

Funeral services for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh with Pastor Richard Mortimer officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now