ADRIAN - Richard Lynn Waltz, born June 10, 1969, died July 2, 2019.
Richard is survived by his father, Richard, and stepmom Carol Waltz of Adrian; his mother, Sharon Flint of Clinton; his sister, Alice and her husband, Leroy Comfort, of Adrian; his daughters, Crista and Kierra Waltz of Adrian, Merina Waltz of Manitou Beach; his son, Richard Waltz of Fort Walten Beach, Fla.; stepdaughter, Jenna and her husband, Rodney Kennedy, of Adrian; and grandchildren, Jace, Cyrus, Riley and David.
Richard was preceded in death by his common-law wife, Michelle Butler; two daughters, Kayla and Katie Waltz; his grandparents, Richard Lee and Alice Waltz, Belle Nichols and Curtis Armstrong; and one sister, Tammy Waltz.
Richard was a loving father, son, brother and friend. Richard will always be remembered for his love of old cars and animals.
Richard considered the homeless community of Adrian part of his family. In lieu of flowers the family asks you make a small donation to a homeless shelter/ food pantry in his name.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 10 to July 11, 2019