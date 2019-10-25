|
|
SAND CREEK - Richard Marc Simpkins, age 67, of Sand Creek passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 13, 1952, to Arnold F. and Vivian E. (Anderson) Simpkins. Rich graduated from Sand Creek High School with the Class of 1970 and went on receive his Bachelor of Science degree at Northern Michigan University.
Rich was an industrial arts teacher at Fayette Schools before he went on to work in the field of mechanics with a focus on farm equipment. Rich shared his time and experience by serving on the Seneca Township Board of Review and the Sand Creek Tel Co., each for 35 years. Those that knew Rich would often describe him as a character, with a grin on his face and always ready to share a joke. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and was talented in woodworking.
He is survived by his siblings, Susan (Roy) Norton, Deborah Bigelow and Raymond (Anna) Simpkins, all of Sand Creek; his wonderful nieces and nephews that he enjoyed spending time with, Kathie Norton, Christopher and Patrick Bigelow, and Chad and Eliza Simpkins; several aunts, uncles and cousins; a special friend, Irene James; and family friend, Connie Wendelcke.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Lenawee and The Oasis for the care and support they provided over the last few months.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Driskill officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Creek Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Glioblastoma Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019