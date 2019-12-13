|
ADRIAN - Richard "Dick" Mark Van Opynen, age 67, of Adrian passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home.
Dick was born on Jan. 23, 1952, the only son of Herman and Juanita (Knox) Van Opynen. He married Vicky, and they raised three wonderful daughters. Dick was the owner and operator of Dick's Amoco East and West in Adrian, for over 25 years.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky; daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Matt Jackson, Marney and Kevin Daugherty, and Julie and Sean Betz; grandchildren, Luke and Owen Jackson, Ethan and Grant Daugherty, and Lainey, Maddox, Andrew and Sammy Betz; his mother, Juanita Van Opynen; sister, Elizabeth Rommel; and many nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Herman Van Opynen.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Dick's memory be made to the donor's .
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019