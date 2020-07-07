HUDSON - Richard N. Bade - a longtime Hudson resident and entrepreneur - passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, after bidding goodbye to the thing he loved most in this world: his family. He had just turned 87 the Sunday before his death.
Richard, known to the Bades simply as "Papa," is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wilma, and their five children: Mark (Laura), Christopher (Kari), Angela (Don), Michael (Julie) and Andrea (David). He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren - all the frequent targets of his notorious, relentless teasing - and eight great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn, his father, Henry, and his brother, Robert.
Born in Saginaw, Richard grew up in Hudson before attending Tri-State University in Indiana. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War, shipping off to Garmisch, Germany, in 1955, where he worked on Morse Code communications for the 1st Platoon, Company C, 39th Infantry Regiment.
Not two weeks after returning from his service, Richard met Wilma at a local restaurant and asked her out. Ten months later, on Oct. 26, 1957, they married in Sacred Heart Church - the same Hudson-based house of God where they baptized all five children and attended mass for decades.
Richard lived out the quintessential American dream, working at Merillat Corp. in Adrian for 42 years, where he traveled the world and made lifelong friends in his clients before starting his own small business in his garage. When his company, Lakeview Packaging, grew, forcing him and Wilma to move the business from their home into a larger plant, Richard chose to break ground on a new shop in Hudson so he could continue to employ local members of the community.
Richard's favorite job, however, was always being Papa. He was a tremendously proud and active dad and grandfather, taking kids and grandkids to tailgates before sporting events and tubing on Posey Lake. He loved to give tractor rides and go to Disney World. And he was a merciless tease, constantly picking on his family members with tall tales and pranks.
Richard was something of a big kid himself. He loved to play video games with his grandkids and build model airplanes to fly with his buddies - sometimes staying up until 2 a.m. to piece them together. He also loved the simple things in life: coffee on the front porch in the morning and Culver's ice cream. He was a man of faith, parking his family in the first pew at mass every Sunday, never missing a holy day of obligation.
Richard lived life to the fullest all the way until the end. The final years before his death, he traveled to the Holy Land to walk the land that Jesus walked, walker in tow - then visiting the pyramids in Egypt, somehow convincing his wife to ride a camel and snapping a picture to commemorate the moment. He also checked off a major part of his bucket-list in 2018, when his son, Michael, offered to take him to revisit the place he was stationed in Germany. There, the local military officers honored him by taking Richard and Wilma around to his old favorite haunts and presenting him with a shadow box of an American flag that had been flown over the base as well as his unit patch. He later said it was among his proudest moments.
When he knew his time was coming to a close, Richard was at peace with moving on. He would often say he had been blessed with a good life and an amazing family. And he looked forward to meeting his maker with a lightheartedness, requesting that Wilma bury him in his slippers with his favorite pillow and blanket.
Friends can come send him off and celebrate Richard's life at his viewing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson, or from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson, with a prayer service to immediately follow. His funeral mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions for Richard may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hudson. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.