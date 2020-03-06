|
|
ADRIAN - Richard P. Matheny, age 88, of Adrian died March 5, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Willis and Olive (Prentice) Matheny. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1955. On Aug. 23, 1958, he married Beverly J. Steadman in Warren, Mich., and she preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 2020.
Richard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus No. 13782, the St. Michael the Arch Angel Assembly No. 1969, Habitat for Humanity, the North Adrian Grange and the American Legion Post No. 87. He retired from the Ford Motor Company where he worked as a broadcast analyst. He enjoyed golf, bowling, U of M sports and music and loved naval aviation.
Richard is survived by two sons, Richard M. (Becca) Matheny of Corunna, Mich., and Stephen C. (MariaTranchida) Matheny of West Bloomfield; one daughter, Michele (Robert) Gardner of Adrian; one brother, Robert (Patricia) Matheny of East Jordan, Mich.; one sister, Caroline Bratcher of Gladwin, Mich.; and seven grandchildren, Teal (Ryan) Morrice, Patrick (Michelle) Matheny, Taylor Gardner, Haley (Jake) McNulty, Matteo Matheny, Morgan Gardner, and Anthony Matheny. In addition to his wife, Beverly, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Matheny; and two brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, where a Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, with the Rev. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Burial will be in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Campus.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020