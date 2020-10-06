CLINTON - Richard Rudolph Wegner, age 95, of Clinton passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living.
He was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Blissfield the son of the late Frederick Albert and Frieda Bertha (Tiede) Wegner. On Oct. 8, 1944, he married Idella I. Rau and they shared 76 wonderful years together.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He taught in Clinton Schools for 12-and-a-half years, before becoming the superintendent of Clinton Schools for 21 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Adrian and was their organist for over 50 years.
He and his wife recently became members of the United Church of Christ in Clinton.
Richard was a member and past president of the Clinton Rotary Club and the National Association of School Administrators. He enjoyed breeding, raising and marketing Clydesdales and was a member of the National Clydesdale Breeders Association for 33 years. Richard was gifted with many talents, among them was playing the organ and woodworking.
Besides his wife, Idella, Richard is survived by his children, Mark (Jan) Wegner of Clinton, Sharlette (Paul) DuFresne of Bremerton, Wash., and Carla (Rick) Walker of Onsted; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with the Rev. Diane White officiating and with military honors under the auspices of American Legion Post No. 176.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.