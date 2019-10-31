|
|
ADRIAN - Richard Strayer, age 73, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 30, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1945, in Adrian to Floyd and Aileen (Hare) Strayer. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He had his doctorate in microbiology and worked for NASA. He liked art, Indian artifacts and traveling to national parks and enjoyed MSU and watching sports.
Richard is survived by a sister, Carolyn Pfeifer (Thomas Vandecar) of Adrian; three nieces, Marcia (Nick) Fike of Jasper, Melody Stieb of Texas and Peggy (Larry) Thompson of Adrian; a nephew, Larry (Ruth) Pfeifer of Cedar Springs; eight great-nieces; and three great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Strayer; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Pfeifer.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at noon with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Jamie Driskill officiating. Cremation will follow.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be be given to the s Project. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019