Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens
Tecumseh, MI
View Map
1933 - 2019
Richard William Kile Obituary
ADRIAN - Richard William Kile, age 86, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Born March 14, 1933, in Detroit, he was the oldest child of Cornelious and Rose (Grenne) Kile. He graduated from Dundee High School.

Richard married Joan Janet Cassidy on July 19, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids, Mich. They celebrated 48 years together before her passing in 2017.

Richard worked at Tecumseh Products and the Coca-Cola plant in Monroe. His faith was always a part of his life as he in earlier years belonged to Faith Bible Church (late Rev. Hal Million) and more recently was a member of Raisin Center Friends Church. He volunteered his time by cleaning the church and reading from the Bible daily. A great family man, Richard was very humble and worked hard and showed kindness to everyone. Richard enjoyed jogging two to three miles every day and working in his garden.

He is survived by his children, Karen Kile of Adrian and LeAnne Braden of Monroe; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Martin of Monroe (Ronald Martin of Florida); three sister-in-laws and seven brother-in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews and beloved greats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; sons, Richard and Edwin; grandson, Allen Jeffery; and great-grandson, Bentley.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Eric Love officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
