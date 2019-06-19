Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Robbin R. Garza


Robbin R. Garza


1962 - 2019
Robbin R. Garza Obituary
ADRIAN - Robbin R. Garza, age 56, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1962, in Jackson, the daughter of the late Robert Wheaton and Kaye (Fred) Young. On April 10, 1998, she married John Garza; he preceded her in death on May 20, 2018. Robbin and John both were avid Detroit Tigers fans and they loved to play bingo.

She is survived by her mother, Kaye (Fred) Young; stepsons, Rusty Garza and Michael (Dyana) Garza; siblings, Kevin (Jennie) Wheaton, Jeff (Lisa) Wheaton and Ted (Sarah) Young; goddaughter, Crystal Liechty and her kids; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous grandchildren and extended family members. In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Monica Rodela.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 19 to June 20, 2019
