TECUMSEH - Robert Alan Glenn succumbed to cancer and passed to the other side on Aug. 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his immediate family at home.



He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda Easton Glenn; his two daughters, Courtney Glenn of Tecumseh and Lindsay Ann Glenn Clark (Nick Clark) of Ypsilanti; the "light of his life" his granddaughter, Farrah; and his two "grand doggers," Alvin and Mister.



Bob was born and raised in Tecumseh, and his soul will always remain in this town. He taught history and driver's education for over 30 years at THS and had a love of collecting and tinkering with antique cars, tractors and engines. He was a devoted Mason and Shriner who was passionate about helping children. Anyone who knows Bob was probably solicited at one time or another to join the Shrine with him! He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for family, friends and neighbors. Bob will be sorely missed.



We will be holding a gathering for Bob, announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bob's passion, the Shrine Children's Hospital.



American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

