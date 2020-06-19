PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Robert Allen Meier (Ram), passed away at his home in Palm Harbor, Fla. on May 2, 2020.

He was born in Tecumseh on June 21, 1947, to Otto and Laurabelle (Hewlett) Meier.

Ram spent his early boyhood in Tecumseh on Macon Road between the airport (Meyers) and his grandparent's farm with his friend Gary Naugle. They worked at the "shop" (Meyers Aircraft) and they baled hay together.

Ram graduated from Adrian High School in 1965. He was a member of the Maples swim team and attended Lawrence Institute of Technology in Southfield after high school. He spent his early years in Ann Arbor with his first wife, Carolyn Duncan, and their two children, Laura and Christopher. He worked for Washtenaw Engineering.

Ram went west in the late 70s working in Alaska for the Alaskan Highway Department during the oil boom. He settled in Oregon with his second wife, Kathleen Hogan, in the Eugene/Springfield area and worked for many years for the City of Springfield. During that time he had his own drafting design business, Imageworks. Ram retired to Palm Harbor in the mid 2000s.

Ram enjoyed adventures and had many interests, including sailing. In 1974 he and his high school buddy, Russ Allen, sailed to the Galapagos Islands from Quito, Ecuador.

Astronomy was another interest. He took some beautiful photos of Comet Hale-Bopp as it passed by in early spring of 1997. Sometime in the late 90s he and Kathleen took a cruise to Venezuela to experience an eclipse.

Early in the fall of 1997, Ram and his friend, Patrick Mahroony, both train and engine enthusiasts, put on PRIME, the Pacific Rim International Model Engineering Exhibition. It had quite a following for its life of seven years. It drew exhibitors from all over the United States and as far away as Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Those were fun years.

He enjoyed warm tropical climates. He spent some time on the Caribbean Island of Dominica where Kathleen worked for Ross University Medical School. It was during that time that they discovered the devastating effects of a hurricane's storm surge.

Ram could design, build and/or fix anything. Engines, home improvements, intersections, architectural design, calendars, garden trellises and towers, plus microscopes - you name it, he could fix it. Many people have something to remember him by. In his retirement years, he continued fixing and tinkering.

Survivors include his daughter, Laura Meier of Springfield, Ore.; sister, Kathryn Meier of Tecumseh; granddaughters, Savanna Raley of Corvalis, Ore., Veronica Davis of Springfield Ore.; nephew, Jason Meier of Adrian; niece, Gretchen Meier-Jurica of Oakland, Calif.; and past wives, Carolyn Larime, Albany, Ore., and Kathleen Hogan, Tampa, Fla. Also surviving is his cat, Willow.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Q, in 1984; mother, Laurabelle, in 1957; his father, Otto; brother, Larry Meier; stepmother, Marian (Martin) Meier; cousins, Anne Drake of Ann Arbor, Allen (Shorty) Earles of Tecumseh and Peggy Horseman of Middleburgh, N.Y.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store