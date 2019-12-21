Home

Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Robert Anthony Lonsway


1936 - 2019
Robert Anthony Lonsway Obituary
ADRIAN - Robert Anthony Lonsway, age 83, of Adrian went to meet his Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

He was born on April 21, 1936, in Jackson, Mich., the son of Roscoe J. and Wilhelmina (Burg) Lonsway. Bob graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1954. Following graduation, Bob worked for a number of years at the A & P Store in Adrian and later had a motor route with the Detroit Free Press.

His interest in genealogy spanned his adult life and a long-standing dream was fulfilled when a French-Canadian research group traced one of his lines to Charlemagne. He belonged to several genealogical societies and also had an interest in aquarium fish, orchids and cooking.

Bob was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church since 1952, when his family moved to Adrian from Chelsea, Mich.; he also sang in the church choir for many years.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Collins of Adrian, and her eight children, Michelle Grassman, Timothy, Jeanine Peterman, Theodore, Amy Collins-Kilar, Betsy Doyle, David and Deanna and their families; great-nieces and nephews, Anna, Emma, Jenny, Tracy, Mike, Josh, Cassie, Kayla, Lauren, Sara, Jeffrey, Andy, Dustin, Breanna, Emily, Nia, Elin, Ethan and Drew; great-great-nieces and nephews Layne, Cade, Claire, Alaina, Nick, Ruby, Iris, Cora and Calvin; and step-great-niece and nephews, Jacob, Josh, Courtney and Peyton. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Alpheus and Mary (Schiffer) Lonsway, John Louis and Mary Ann (Hare) Burg; and a niece, Pamela, who died in infancy, a little angel who was stillborn, and a great-nephew, Seth Peterman.

At Bob's request, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Tim McIntire officiating. Anyone wishing to celebrate Bob's life is welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
