ADRIAN - Robert C. Bishop, 97, of Adrian passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
He was born in Clyde, Ohio, Aug. 23, 1923, to Charles and Ethel (Amsbaugh) Bishop. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.
On Nov. 8, 1946, he married Joyce Krouse, and she preceded him in death in 2009, after celebrating over 63 years together.
Bob retired from the Adrian Fire Department with 28 years of service. Additionally, he worked as a deputy sheriff and bailiff in Lenawee County serving under four different sheriffs. He also worked as an investigator and process server for the Baker Durst Marr & Nelson Law Firm.
To the children in Adrian he was fondly known as the candy man sharing candy with young and old alike from his red scooter.
Bob was a member of the Hudson American Legion Hannan Colvin Post No. 180 for over 75 years, and was honored by their auxiliary for his meritorious service. He was a former member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Bishop of Adrian, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Hubert and Fletcher and sisters, Mildred Robinson, Margaret Eschues and Alberta Brownell.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Hannan Colvin Post No. 180.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of Bob may be directed to the American Legion Post No. 180, or the Adrian Fire Department.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
