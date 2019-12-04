|
ADRIAN - Robert Charles Gerth, age 50, of Adrian passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1969, in Adrian, the son of Charles Henry and Mary Alice (Sawyer) Gerth. On June 14, 2001, in Toledo, he married Diana Lynn Cromwell and she survives.
Robert worked as a craftsman and was a member of HALO. He loved woodworking, his animals, playing cards, watching sprint cars and NASCAR. First and foremost, Robert's grandchildren were very important to him and he treasured spending time with them.
Besides his wife, Diana, Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Gerth of Adrian; two sons, Craig (Megan) Lape and Chris Lape both of Adrian; siblings, Vicki (David) Pinegar of Ridgeland, S.C., Jackie (Warren) Peterson of Onsted, Richard Gerth of Adrian, Debra (Joe) Walker of Tecumseh, Valerie (Ric) Barker of Adrian, Linda (Greg) Funk of Pataskala, Ohio and Sandra (Larry) Pixley of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Ariani, Carter, Emma, Georgia and Gannon Lape. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, grandparents, a daughter Amber Lape, niece Jessica Peterson and an aunt, Rita Smith.
Visitation for Robert will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Art Horn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019