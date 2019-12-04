Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gerth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Gerth


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles Gerth Obituary
ADRIAN - Robert Charles Gerth, age 50, of Adrian passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 20, 1969, in Adrian, the son of Charles Henry and Mary Alice (Sawyer) Gerth. On June 14, 2001, in Toledo, he married Diana Lynn Cromwell and she survives.

Robert worked as a craftsman and was a member of HALO. He loved woodworking, his animals, playing cards, watching sprint cars and NASCAR. First and foremost, Robert's grandchildren were very important to him and he treasured spending time with them.

Besides his wife, Diana, Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Gerth of Adrian; two sons, Craig (Megan) Lape and Chris Lape both of Adrian; siblings, Vicki (David) Pinegar of Ridgeland, S.C., Jackie (Warren) Peterson of Onsted, Richard Gerth of Adrian, Debra (Joe) Walker of Tecumseh, Valerie (Ric) Barker of Adrian, Linda (Greg) Funk of Pataskala, Ohio and Sandra (Larry) Pixley of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Ariani, Carter, Emma, Georgia and Gannon Lape. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, grandparents, a daughter Amber Lape, niece Jessica Peterson and an aunt, Rita Smith.

Visitation for Robert will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Art Horn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -