ADRIAN - Robert "Bob" Clark, age 80, of Adrian passed away on April 16, 2019, at The Oasis at Adrian surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 7, 1938, in Adrian to E.O. and Laurel (Wells) Clark. On Oct. 26, 1957, in Fairfield, he married Bonnie Burt and she survives. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957-60. He was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed woodcarving, both by hand and with a chainsaw.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie, Bob is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Ted) Powers; a brother, Stanley Clark; two grandchildren, Travis Powers and Brittany (Dan) Tyrrell; and the expected arrival of the first great-grandchild in August. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Keil; and a brother, Henry Clark.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation for Bob will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m., at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Stephen Boley officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584. Private burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Fairfield Baptist Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019