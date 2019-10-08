|
|
MANITOU BEACH - Robert Dean Bishop age 63 of Manitou Beach, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 3, 2019.
He was born on July 23, 1956, in Tecumseh, to Milo and Elizabeth (Galloway) Bishop. On July 24, 1976, in Adrian, Dean married Pamela Long and she survives. He was a Farm Bureau Insurance Agent for 25 years in Adrian. He loved to take in a good game of golf and was an avid U of M fan. Dean loved his church family and was instrumental in founding Mustard Seed Ministries, which helps to feed families at the holiday season. His greatest love of all, was his family.
In addition to his wife, Pam, Dean is survived by three daughters, Heather (Brian) Hardy of Lake City, PA, Brandy (Brian) Williamson of Blissfield, and Jessica (Brad) VanFossan of Boardman, OH; three sisters, Randy (Mark) Iwanicki of Clinton, Becky Welsh of Jackson, and Deb (Gene) Trotter of Clinton; six granddaughters, Taylor, Leah, Isabelle, Abigail, Katie, Anna, and his first grandson, Austin Dean, on the way; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Kevin Filiere.
Visitation for Dean will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Lee Prettyman officiating. Cremation will follow.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Mustard Seed Ministries. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019