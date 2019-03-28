Home

Robert E. Force


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. Force Obituary
MORENCI - Robert E. Force, 89, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born on Jan. 13, 1930, in Detroit to Chester C. and Clarissa I. (Merritt) Force. Robert formerly worked as a dry wall finisher for several construction companies and at Ace Drill in Adrian. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and playing guitar - especially country music - and he was an avid University of Michigan sports fan.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Sherry Hotelling of Wauseon, Ohio; two sons, David Force of Liberty Center, Ohio, and Darrel (Julie) Force of Napoleon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicole (Dan) Stahl, Kyle (Stacey) Hotelling and Kathleen Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Layne and Hensley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Danny and Dennis Force; and two sisters, Lavina Force and Eloise Stoops.

A funeral service for Robert will begin at noon Friday, March 29, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions in honor of Robert may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
