HILLSDALE - Robert E. Miller, 91, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in his home.
He was born Tuesday, May 15, 1928, in Hillsdale. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mae (Van Etten) Miller; two brothers, Donald and Harald; two sons-in-law, Robert Clever and David Kuck; and three grandchildren, Adam Clever and two infant twins.
Robert leaves his beloved wife of 70 years, Marian (Rendel) Miller; five daughters, Karen (Jeff) Claypool (Greensboro, N.C.), JoAnn (Gary) Berkowitz (Medina), Cheryl Clever (Rockledge, Fla.), Debbie (Nick) Robinson (Terre Haute, Ind.) and Brenda Kuck (Rockledge, Fla.); five grandchildren, Kelly (Frank) Pugliese, Scott Claypool, Carie (Kevin) Daugherty, Sarah (Brian) Lang and Brandon (Carrie) Kuck; and nine great-grandchildren, Keira, Keegan, Braxton, Brison, Alice, Henry, William, Katie and Jack. He served his country in the Army, being stationed in Germany. He was a past member of the Mansfield Masonic Lodge, Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the Mansfield Methodist Church.
Robert and his wife, Marian, worked and met at Kroger Grocery in Michigan, and later transferred to Big Bear in Mansfield. They successfully established their business, Miller Quality Meats on Trimble Road in Mansfield. Robert's strong work ethic, commitment to quality service and business vision made the market a weekly stop for many Mansfield families for over 30 years.
A devoted husband and father, he loved times spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Grandpa" was always eager to listen, share and encourage. He loved gardening, creating breathtaking flower gardens and landscaping that was enjoyed by all.
Contributions in Robert's name may be made to Cleveland Clinic Ronald McDonald House, 10415 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106: www.rmhcleveland.org/ways-to-give.
By Robert's request, cremation has taken place. Online memorials can be made at carlsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019