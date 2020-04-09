Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pickford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Pickford


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Pickford Obituary
ADRIAN - Robert E. Pickford, age 52, of Adrian passed away on April 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1967, in Adrian to Ora and Carolyn (Smith) Pickford. He had been employed by Pilot Industries in Manchester. He enjoyed NASCAR, racing and was a U of M fan.

Robert is survived by his father, Ora Pickford of Adrian; two brothers, Jeffrey Pickford of Louisville, Ky., and Kenneth M. Pickford of Adrian; aunt and uncle, Nancy (Chuck) Bond of Adrian; cousins, Rodney (Mary) Clark, DeWayne (Melissa) Clark, Vickie (Jeff Howard) and Donna Clark; and his best friend, Dave (Carolyn) Wilson of Adrian.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Viewing for Robert will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the social distancing requirements, the Pickford Family may not be present during the viewing.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Jack Blaker officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

A webcasting of Robert's service will be posted Saturday afternoon on our website, www.andersonfuneralservices.com, where you may also send condolences to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -