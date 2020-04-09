|
ADRIAN - Robert E. Pickford, age 52, of Adrian passed away on April 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1967, in Adrian to Ora and Carolyn (Smith) Pickford. He had been employed by Pilot Industries in Manchester. He enjoyed NASCAR, racing and was a U of M fan.
Robert is survived by his father, Ora Pickford of Adrian; two brothers, Jeffrey Pickford of Louisville, Ky., and Kenneth M. Pickford of Adrian; aunt and uncle, Nancy (Chuck) Bond of Adrian; cousins, Rodney (Mary) Clark, DeWayne (Melissa) Clark, Vickie (Jeff Howard) and Donna Clark; and his best friend, Dave (Carolyn) Wilson of Adrian.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Viewing for Robert will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the social distancing requirements, the Pickford Family may not be present during the viewing.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Jack Blaker officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
A webcasting of Robert's service will be posted Saturday afternoon on our website, www.andersonfuneralservices.com, where you may also send condolences to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020