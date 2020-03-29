|
|
TECUMSEH - Robert Earl Handy, Sr., age 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Tipton, the son of the late Fred W. and Elise M. (Bancroft) Handy. On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Adeline Butler, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 7, 2016. Robert retired from the Ford Motor Company and farming. He raised race horses and was a member of the Harness Horse Association. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Jane) Handy, Jr. of Tecumseh; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Henson and Thomas (Tiffany) Handy; great-grandchildren, Allison and Madeline Henson, RJ, Josslyn and Cullen Handy, and Brianna and Jacob Small; one brother, David (Dorothy) Handy of Blissfield; and two sisters, Doris Bauer and Helen Handy, both of Tecumseh. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Herbert and Donald Handy; three sisters, Francis Handy, Betty Downard and Joyce Listebarger; and two great-granddaughters in infancy.
Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Franklin Township Cemetery, Tipton. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020