Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Handy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl Handy Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Earl Handy Sr. Obituary
TECUMSEH - Robert Earl Handy, Sr., age 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Tipton, the son of the late Fred W. and Elise M. (Bancroft) Handy. On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Adeline Butler, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 7, 2016. Robert retired from the Ford Motor Company and farming. He raised race horses and was a member of the Harness Horse Association. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert (Jane) Handy, Jr. of Tecumseh; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Henson and Thomas (Tiffany) Handy; great-grandchildren, Allison and Madeline Henson, RJ, Josslyn and Cullen Handy, and Brianna and Jacob Small; one brother, David (Dorothy) Handy of Blissfield; and two sisters, Doris Bauer and Helen Handy, both of Tecumseh. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Herbert and Donald Handy; three sisters, Francis Handy, Betty Downard and Joyce Listebarger; and two great-granddaughters in infancy.

Due to the coronavirus, funeral services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Franklin Township Cemetery, Tipton. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -