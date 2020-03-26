|
SAND CREEK - Robert Edwin Hinsdale, age 95, of Sand Creek went to be with his Lord on March 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Sand Creek to Ray and Naomi (Sparhawk) Hinsdale. He graduated from Sand Creek High School in 1942. He proudly served in World War II from 1943-46 on board the USS Pensacola as part of the Navy's forces in the Pacific.
On Feb. 15, 1948, he married Ardyth Goldsmith at her home, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before her death in 2008.
Robert was self-employed as a dairy farmer and owned and operated "Bob's Moo-tel" in Sand Creek from 1948-89. He was a lifelong member of Sand Creek Community Church, board member of the Sand Creek Telephone Company (66 years), Lenawee Dairy Association, American Legion Post No. 275 (22 years), FFA Alumni Association and Gideons International (36 years) where he helped distribute thousands of Bibles. From 2008-19, he served as a weekly delivery driver for Meals on Wheels. This year, he earned his 30-gallon pin for his blood donations to the American Red Cross. He was a proud booster of the Sand Creek Aggies athletic and music programs and loved attending any Aggie event.
Robert is survived by his children: Ann Hinsdale-Knisel and Oda (Michael) Coon of Sand Creek, Grover Hinsdale and his wife, Laura, of Atlanta and Eva (Steven) Waltz of Sand Creek; 11 grandchildren: Jason Knisel, Jenna (Benjamin Reno) Knisel, Benjamin (Michelle) Coon, Jacob (Shannon) Coon, Leah (Ashley) Fox, Rita (Lou) Della-Badia, Kyra (Luke) VanSlooten, Leon (LeAn) Waltz, Bobby Hinsdale, Capt. J. Lucas Hinsdale, USMC, and Kelsey Hinsdale; 12 great-grandchildren: Mariah Rable, Cloe' Knisel, Seth Knisel, Isaiah Coon, Madeline Coon, Elias Fox, Louis Della-Badia III, Joseph Della-Badia, Kendall VanSlooten, Lauren VanSlooten, Quinten Waltz and Payten Waltz; a sister-in-law, AdriAnne Hinsdale; brother and sister-in-law Keith and Shirley Goldsmith; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardyth; siblings, Allan Hinsdale, Gordon Hinsdale, Howard Hinsdale and Ada Scharer; and a son-in-law, William Knisel.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family will hold a private service at Sand Creek Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Jamie Driskill. Full military rites will be conducted by the Annis-Flint Post No. 1584 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian. Family will make plans for a community celebration of Robert's life at a later date and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Sand Creek Community Church or Lenawee County Education Foundation.
Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, is handling the arrangements, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020