Robert Edwin Hinsdale
SAND CREEK - A memorial service honoring the life of Robert Edwin Hinsdale, who passed away on March 24, 2020, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Jasper Bible Church with video starting at 1:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Sand Creek Community Church or the Lenawee County Education Foundation.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

For those unable to be present, a livestream of the service will be accessible from Robert's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com, where a link to view the recording will be available. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
