Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Robert Irene Buchanan O.P.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Robert Irene Buchanan O.P. Obituary
ADRIAN - Sister Robert Irene Buchanan, formerly known as Mildred Marilyn Buchanan, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 92 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister was born in Detroit to Robert and Irene (Whitty) Buchanan. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian.

Sister spent 19½ years in education in Clawson and Romeo; Douglas, Ariz.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Oakland, Calif. She also taught special education for 13 years in Santa Cruz County, Calif. Sister was a medical records clerk for nine years at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., and became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2006.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Sister Mary Luke Buchanan, a Franciscan Sister; her sisters, Geraldine Urburtis, Dolores Buchanan, Shirley Tohlen and Sharon Wentworth; and her brothers, Robert Buchanan, Jr. and Tom Buchanan. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Welcome of Sister Robert Irene will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center lobby; the wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -