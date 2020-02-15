|
ADRIAN - Sister Robert Irene Buchanan, formerly known as Mildred Marilyn Buchanan, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 92 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister was born in Detroit to Robert and Irene (Whitty) Buchanan. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian.
Sister spent 19½ years in education in Clawson and Romeo; Douglas, Ariz.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Oakland, Calif. She also taught special education for 13 years in Santa Cruz County, Calif. Sister was a medical records clerk for nine years at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif., and became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2006.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Sister Mary Luke Buchanan, a Franciscan Sister; her sisters, Geraldine Urburtis, Dolores Buchanan, Shirley Tohlen and Sharon Wentworth; and her brothers, Robert Buchanan, Jr. and Tom Buchanan. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Robert Irene will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center lobby; the wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020