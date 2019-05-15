|
CLINTON - Robert ""Bob"" King, age 89, of Clinton and Tecumseh passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.
He was born on April 15, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Raymond Abby and Ruth Amanda (Wright) King. They moved to Monroe, Mich., when Robert was an infant.
Robert enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for four years. He returned to go to Olivet College where he met his beautiful wife, Judie Ann Milliman. They were married Sept. 1, 1956, and spent 62 years together. They moved their family to Clinton where he resided until he passed away. He was preceded in death by both parents and younger brother, Ralph.
Robert was involved with Clinton Community Schools as a beloved P.E. teacher for 29 years and coach. He coached many sports throughout his years. He was also very involved in ushering at the University of Michigan for football for 30 years, boys basketball, girls basketball and gymnastics. He went to Michigan softball, volleyball and basketball games as well as Clinton sports until he passed.
He leaves behind his wife, Judie; daughters, Linda (Danny) Jurasek and Ruth (Wally) Garner. He also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Sharon King, a niece, Michelle (George) Mayer of Maryland; and a nephew, Shawn King of Maryland. He also had six wonderful grandchildren, Andrea (Phil) Muldowney, Allison (Matt) Ruhl, Melissa (Damon) Loftis, Heather (Brad) Parker, Kelly (Kenny) Wuorenma and Adam (Amanda) Jurasek. He was also blessed with noise and chaos of 14 great grandchildren! He was also known as ""Grandpa King"" to many Clinton student athletes.
Visitation for Bob will be from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clinton High School gymnasium with Pastor Diane White officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Military honors under the auspices of Clinton American Legion Post #176 will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Clinton Community Schools Athletic Department. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 15 to May 16, 2019