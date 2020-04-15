|
ADRIAN - Robert L. Beaubien Sr., age 84, of Adrian, died April 11, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
He was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Morenci, to Oliver Henry and Clara (Siren) Beaubien. On Sept. 24, 1960, he married Nancy E. Richardson. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2014. He had been employed by General Motors, Fisher Body, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Fairfield Baptist Church, where he had served as Head Usher.
Robert is survived by two sons, Robert Beaubien Jr. of Adrian and Joe Beaubien of Adrian; grandchildren, Robert (Abby) Beaubien III, Renee (Rosendo) Vasquez, Nicole (Tim) Turner, Daniel (Caroline) Beaubien, Grace (Trevor) Reynolds, Joe (Erin) Beaubien, Ryan (Jennifer) Beaubien, Gabriel Beaubien; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sister Mary J. Beaubien of Adrian and Margaret Simonis of Defiance, Ohio and a special friend Bonnie Clark.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cecelia Emerson; and a brother, Joseph Beaubien.
Funeral Services will be private on Saturday April 18, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Boley officiating. Robert's funeral will be available for viewing on his obituary page at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. A public service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020