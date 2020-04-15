Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Beaubien Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Beaubien Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Beaubien Sr. Obituary
ADRIAN - Robert L. Beaubien Sr., age 84, of Adrian, died April 11, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

He was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Morenci, to Oliver Henry and Clara (Siren) Beaubien. On Sept. 24, 1960, he married Nancy E. Richardson. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2014. He had been employed by General Motors, Fisher Body, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Fairfield Baptist Church, where he had served as Head Usher.

Robert is survived by two sons, Robert Beaubien Jr. of Adrian and Joe Beaubien of Adrian; grandchildren, Robert (Abby) Beaubien III, Renee (Rosendo) Vasquez, Nicole (Tim) Turner, Daniel (Caroline) Beaubien, Grace (Trevor) Reynolds, Joe (Erin) Beaubien, Ryan (Jennifer) Beaubien, Gabriel Beaubien; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sister Mary J. Beaubien of Adrian and Margaret Simonis of Defiance, Ohio and a special friend Bonnie Clark.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cecelia Emerson; and a brother, Joseph Beaubien.

Funeral Services will be private on Saturday April 18, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Boley officiating. Robert's funeral will be available for viewing on his obituary page at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. A public service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -