|
|
EASTOVER, S.C. - Robert "Bobby" L. Gerhart, age 67, of Eastover, S.C., and formerly of Adrian, passed away Feb. 18, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1952, in Adrian, the son of Richard and Audrey (Waltz) MacKenzie. Bobby enjoyed playing the guitar, tinkering on cars, and spending the day at the local flea markets and he adored his dogs.
He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Ginny) MacKenzie, Jr. of Adrian and Allen MacKenzie, of Leesburg, Fla.; his sister, Brenda (Larry) Chrisman of Brighton, Co.; his cousins, Vickey Knotek and Kathy Brown of Adrian; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack MacKenzie; and his niece, Rebecca MacKenzie.
At Bobby's request, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be buried in Florida.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020