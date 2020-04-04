Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gerhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bobby" Gerhart


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. "Bobby" Gerhart Obituary
EASTOVER, S.C. - Robert "Bobby" L. Gerhart, age 67, of Eastover, S.C., and formerly of Adrian, passed away Feb. 18, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 17, 1952, in Adrian, the son of Richard and Audrey (Waltz) MacKenzie. Bobby enjoyed playing the guitar, tinkering on cars, and spending the day at the local flea markets and he adored his dogs.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Ginny) MacKenzie, Jr. of Adrian and Allen MacKenzie, of Leesburg, Fla.; his sister, Brenda (Larry) Chrisman of Brighton, Co.; his cousins, Vickey Knotek and Kathy Brown of Adrian; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jack MacKenzie; and his niece, Rebecca MacKenzie.

At Bobby's request, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be buried in Florida.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -