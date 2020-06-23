TIPTON - Robert L. Groves, Sr., passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 14.
A full obituary and memorial celebration details on Saturday June 27 at 1 p.m., 6050 Ryan Highway, Tipton, may be viewed at www.Skinnerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.