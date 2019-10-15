|
|
BLISSFIELD - Robert L. Pooley, age 76 of Blissfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, under the loving care of his family.
He was born to Russell and Laura (Prielipp) Pooley on Aug. 10, 1943.
Robert enjoyed working as a farmer most of his life and the former Tecumseh Products for 16 years. He married Deborah (Ogden) on Aug. 26, 1983.
He loved working with his hands and building things and carving. He also enjoyed many years of antique gas engine and tractor shows throughout many states.
He was a quiet man who loved his family, especially his granddaughters Mallory and Jami Creque.
Robert will be missed by his loving wife, Deborah; daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Barry) Creque of Riga, and their children, Ryan, Eric, Mallory, and Jami Creque; two sisters, Shirley Turner, and Jane (Ken) Henderson, both of Blissfield; sister-in-law, Jacqueline O'Neill of Sarasota, Fla.; brother-in-law, James (Laura) Marsh of Toledo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Richard and Jeanette Ogden; and brother-in-law, Robert Ogden.
Per Robert's request, cremation will take place and a private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, has been entrusted with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Lenawee for their loving care of Robert. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019