BRENHAM, Texas - Robert L. Sutton passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 96 in Brenham, Texas, where he resided with his daughter, Jill, and son-in-law Jim Conway.
Robert was born and raised in Adrian, Mich. In his early life he worked for Stubnitz-Greene Spring Corp. as a master machinist. He retired in 1980 and entered the Peace Corps. He was appointed to Antigua in the West Indies. After three years in the Peace Corps he took a position with Antigua State College where he taught for 23 years. Robert loved the people of Antigua and the time he spent there.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Albert; five sisters, Edith, Mary, Ellen, Marcella and Katherine; and grandson, Scott Mustain. Robert is survived by three daughters, Sally McCormick (William) of Greensboro, N.C., Danah Peterson (John) of Portage, Ind., and Jill Conway (James) of Brenham, Texas; and a son, Sidney. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by a special friend, Blondell Benjamin of Antigua.
Arrangements will be handled by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the funeral home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 305 Division St, Adrian, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be a small luncheon at St. Mary's following the burial.
Bob loved to travel and took his children all over the USA to see the many sights our country has to offer. He also loved to eat and once said that without bacon and candy, life wouldn't be worth living. Thanks for all the memories, Dad. Rest in Peace. Sally, Danah, Jill and Sid.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019