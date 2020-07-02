ADRIAN - Robert Lee Morse, age 90, of Adrian, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born in Detroit on Oct. 5, 1929, to Stanley and Sarah (Myers) Morse. Bob was preceded in death by both parents, brother, Thomas E. Morse, and infant daughter, Cheryl Anne Morse.
Bob served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea in 1950-1951.
On March 20, 1954, Bob married Joan Marie Baldwin in Angola, Indiana, and they shared 66 adventuresome years together. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tri-State College and went on to work over 40 years at Tecumseh Products Company as Engineering Manager of Product Reliability.
Interests included flying, sailing, boat building, farming and making latch hook rugs. Bob and Joan were avid travelers, enjoying numerous cruises around the world. Bob was a past Commodore of the Devils Lake Yacht Club.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; children, John (Sandra) Morse of Blissfield, Jennifer (David) Mallory, and James Morse of Adrian; grandchildren, John (Gretchen) Morse of Plainwell, Robert (Stephanie) Morse of North Pole, Alaska, Christopher Alcock, Brent Alcock, both of Blissfield, Eric (Lea) Wood of Ypsilanti, Alison Wood (James Hessler) of Belleville, Michelle Graham of San Antonio, Texas; and 11 great-grandchildren.
All services are private and have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.