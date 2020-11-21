TECUMSEH - Robert Leland Randall, age 92, of Tecumseh died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Tecumseh, the son of the late Leland and Frances (Mominee) Randall. On June 30, 1951, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester he married Delores Krzyzaniak, and they shared 69 years together.
Robert retired from the Tecumseh Products Company as the safety director after 40 years in 1990. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh. Robert was a past volunteer of the Tecumseh Fire Department, serving 21 years. He liked to hunt, fish and coach his sons when they were younger playing baseball.
Besides his wife, Delores, he is survived by a son, Ronald (Lynn) Randall of Holt; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Randall of Brooklyn; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kyle Hooker) Randall of Addison, Sarah (Ted) Roberts of Manchester, John (Carol) Anklam of Maui, Hawaii, Barbara (Kevin) Anderson of Kauai, Hawaii, Corey and Joshua Wagner of Lansing and Cody (Hayley) Wagner of Livonia; 12 great-grandchildren; three nieces, Tonya (Peter) Bodde of Maryland, Tammy Smith of South Lyon and Tari (Bruce) French of Texas; a nephew, Todd (Diane) Will of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Mary and Shirley Krzyzaniak both of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews of the Krzyzaniak family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Randall; sister, Nancy Will; brother-in-law, Tom Will; and nephew, Robert Smith.
Visitation for Robert will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. with Fr. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth's Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Church Helping Hands.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.