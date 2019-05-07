|
MORENCI - Robert Malcolm Frost, 73, of rural Morenci died early Monday morning, May 6, 2019, at Lynwood Manor in Adrian.
Born Jan. 28, 1946, in Niles, Mich., he was the son of the late Kenneth Burton and Christine Louise (Kass) Frost.
Bob grew up in Niles and graduated from Niles High School with the Class of 1964. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged in 1968. He later attained certification to be an auto service manager. His career brought him to Adrian, where he worked as service manager for the Chevrolet dealership, and later served tenures at Suburban Pontiac-Honda of Ypsilanti and George Ballas Buick GMC of Toledo. Bob was a member of the American Legion in Buchanan.
He married the former Sherolyn Kay Merillat on Aug. 24, 1985, in Medina, and she survives. Besides cars and mechanics, Bob's greatest passion was music, and during high school had the honor to play with singer Tommy James. He also enjoyed watching movies and television, especially westerns, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of more than 33 years, Sherolyn, are two daughters, Christina Frost (and Eduardo Atkinson) of Adrian and Keri (Martin) Betley of Fort Riley, Kan.; his two sisters, Nancy (Martin) Skopec of Buchanan and Kay (Michael) Merrill of South Bend, Ind.; and a grandson, Jackson Robert Betley.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Gabriel Merrill.
A funeral service for Robert will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with the Rev. Howard Yatzek officiating. Military honors will follow, to be provided by the Morenci American Legion Post 368. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service begins.
Memorial contributions in honor of Robert may be made to Stair District Library. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 7 to May 8, 2019