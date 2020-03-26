Home

Robert Mark Simpson


1959 - 2020
Robert Mark Simpson Obituary
ADRIAN - Robert Mark Simpson "Animal," age 61, of Adrian passed away, March 23, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born March 10, 1959, in Lansing, to Robert M. Simpson and L. Jean Simpson.

Robert was a machinist and mechanic. He was proficient in many trades and had a good mathematical mind. He learned leather crafting on his own and had started a business. He loved and designed his own motorcycle and adapted a horse trailer so he could haul his bike wherever he needed it to be.

Robert was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Jean Simpson; his aunt, Joanne MacRae; cousins, Kelley Murphy and Duncan MacRae and his girlfriend, Denise Duda.

Inurnment has taken place as well as private burial.

www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
