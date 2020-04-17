Home

Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Robert "Rob" Mueller


1928 - 2020
Robert "Rob" Mueller Obituary
DEERFIELD - Robert "Rob" Mueller, age 91, of Deerfield passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born Oct. 24, 1928, to Henry and Amelia (Schantz) Mueller. Celebrating almost 70 years together, he married the love of his life Alice Tiede in Deerfield on Dec. 2, 1950.

Rob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Light of Christ Catholic Parish-Deerfield, served on the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Committee, served on the Deerfield Village Council and was a member of the Deerfield American Legion Post 392. He also served as a director for Society Bank from 1973-93.

Rob had been self-employed as a farmer. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting with his family and friends at the family camp in Gibbs City. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events.

In addition to his wife, Alice, he is survived by his children, Roger (Jan) Mueller of Deerfield, Keith (Carol) Mueller of Deerfield, Susan (Todd) Andries of Deerfield, Heidi (Brian) Mueller-Vallie of Adrian and Jim (Darlene) Mueller of Deerfield; 14 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two more on the way; three sisters, Rita (David) Woods of Britton, Carol Bischoff of Ottawa Lake and Arlene Mueller of Saline; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter at birth; four brothers, Walt, Francis, Oliver and Lester; and six sisters, Frances, LaVerge, Rose, Valerie, Bonnie and Janet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and prayer service at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with the Rev. Jeff Poll as officiant. However, a celebration of Rob's life will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions in memory of Rob may be given to the Deerfield American Legion Post No. 392, Deerfield Firefighters Association or to the St. Alphonsus Cemetery Committee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
