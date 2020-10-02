MORENCI - Robert P. Walton, age 76, of Morenci passed away Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Residence in Adrian.
Born July 25, 1944, in Hillsdale, he was the son of the Paul and June (Phillips) Walton.
Bob was a 1963 graduate of Morenci Area Schools. He worked for over 20 years at the Munson Farm Center division of Metamora Elevator Company. He proudly served his community for 45 years as a member of the Morenci Area Fire Department and served a tenure as chief from 1993-96. He also belonged to the Fireman's Associations of Northwest Ohio and Fulton County.
Bob also had memberships with the Morenci Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Morenci.
An avid sports enthusiast, Bob coached girls softball and helped with the basketball program at Morenci Area Schools. He was a proud supporter of the Morenci Athletic Boosters.
Survivors include his brother, George (Judy) Walton, and nieces and nephews, Kevin (Barb) Walton, Barry (Stefania) Walton, Marissa (Aaron) Baus and Kimberly (Dustin) Short.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Stuart.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Medina Federated Church in Medina with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township, Hillsdale County.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, for two hours preceding the service from 10 a.m. until the service begins.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Robert to the Morenci Fire Association or the Morenci Athletic Boosters.
