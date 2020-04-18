Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Robert Parker


1932 - 2020
Robert Parker Obituary
PALMYRA - Robert Parker, age 87, of Palmyra passed away April 13, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Bob was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Knoxville, Tenn., to William and Vada (Black) Parker. In 1964, Bob married Audrey Wurch in Knoxville, and she survives.

Robert is survived by his wife, Audrey;, two sons, Eric Parker of Adrian and Neil Parker of Adrian; and a brother, William Parker or Covina, Calif.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Genevieve Robertson.

Per Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
