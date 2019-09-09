|
|
ADRIAN - Robert Stark, 58, of Adrian passed away in an auto accident on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Robert was born on Nov. 7, 1960, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Mary R. (Stark) and Roger A. Myers.
He loved football, outdoor activities, traveling, dancing and music. He played the drums and was involved in theatre, following in his mother's footsteps. Loving all animals, he never knew a stray. Robert graduated from Adrian High School in 1978 and the University of Tennessee in 1983.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Leah (Skip) Giessing; nephew, Scott Smith; nieces, Molly Giessing, Tori Giessing and Shelley (Huck) Rohl; and family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019