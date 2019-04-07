|
BRITTON - Roberta "Bobbie" A. Reau, 87, of Britton passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, under the loving care of the Hospice of Lenawee Home and in the presence of her loving family.
Roberta was born Oct. 1, 1931, to Chester and Evelyn (Wintringham) Petee in Pointe Place, Ohio. She graduated from Summerfield High School in 1949. On Oct. 18, 1952, she married Urvin Reau at St. Alphonsus' Church, Deerfield; he survives.
Roberta was a fabulous cook and made a chicken noodle soup that was popular at Britton High School tailgates. No one ever went hungry while they were at Roberta's; she fed everyone, including the farmhands and any visiting friends of her children. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, and the Altar Rosary Society, and was a Camp Fire leader in Britton schools, where she also was a mentor for reading. She was a busy, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 66 years, Urvin; her children, Denise (Gary) Maska, Ruth Ann (Gary) Judkins, Alan (Dawn) Reau, Brenda (Mike) Servoss, Julie (Harv) Kulka and Chris (Pam) Reau; 20 grandchildren; and 32 great
grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Heiden and Ronald Petee, and a great-grandson, Aiden Good.
Mass of the Resurrection for Roberta will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Light of Christ, St. Alphonsus Parish, Deerfield, with the Rev. Jeff Poll as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, April 8, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, from 2 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday before Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to her family so they can donate to the various organizations that Roberta was fond of; envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019