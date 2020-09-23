TECUMSEH - Roberta Ann Osburn, age 94, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Lenawee Hospice in Adrian.
Roberta was born on Feb. 20, 1926, in Ann Arbor to Ernest and Gladys (Neidhammer) McKenzie. She attended Ann Arbor Public Schools, graduating from Ann Arbor High School in 1943. Later, she attended Eastern Michigan University for three years.
She married Edward V. Osburn on May 18, 1946, and moved to Tecumseh. In 1953, they moved to a farm on Green Highway where she resided for the next 64 years.
Edward preceded her in death in 1963.
Roberta was employed at different times by Fabricare, Boysville, Dr. Fabok and Dr. Moller and the University of Michigan. She enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and bowling. She was a long-time member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tecumseh. Her final three years were spent at Fieldstone in Tecumseh.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers Ken Beidermann and Colin McKenzie.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Joel) Rutherford of Tecumseh, Donna (Tom) Hephner of Goble, Mich., Darlene Osburn of Albany, Ore., and Denise Osburn of Clinton; grandchildren, Joel (Kelly) Rutherford Jr., Kati Rutherford, Amanda (Jason) Fleeger, Kelly (Trower) Rozsa, Stephanie Kennedy, Najuka Osburn, and Ed (Amanda) Rapin; step-grandchildren T. Hephner, Jeff (Heather) Hephner, Kara Morlock and James Morlock; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Mary Jane (James) Winzeler of Tecumseh and many nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service is being planned for a later time.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to Lenawee Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.